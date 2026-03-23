NEIFF 2026 ends in Imphal with spotlight on Northeast’s diverse cinema

Imphal, March 23: The third edition of the North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) concluded in Imphal on Sunday, bringing together a diverse slate of nine films that reflected the region’s cultural richness and evolving cinematic voice.

Held over two days from March 21 to 22 at TanthaPolis Cinema in Lamphel, the festival featured films spanning multiple genres and languages.

The lineup included Collage, Kangbo Aloti, Ha Lyngkha Bneng, Noi Kotha, Romantic Affairs, Toy Gun, The Check Post, Phouoibee and Laininghal Naoria Phullo.

The festival was jointly organised by THOUNA, the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Manipur, and the All Manipur Film Producers Association, with support from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Addressing the closing ceremony, Hungyo Worshang, IAS, Secretary of Information and Public Relations, Tourism and PHED, commended the organisers for hosting the festival despite financial constraints.

He pointed to the lack of dedicated funding for awards and said proposals would be explored to address this in future editions.

Highlighting cinema’s social role, Worshang underscored the need for realistic and humane storytelling, particularly as Manipur navigates a phase of transition towards peace.

He urged filmmakers to move beyond divisions and contribute to fostering unity and social cohesion.

In the awards segment, Collage won Best Feature Film, while Toy Gun was adjudged Best Non-Feature Film.

Monjul Baruah took home the Best Director award for Romantic Affairs. Other honours included Best Cinematographer for Pradip Daimary (Ha Lyngkha Bneng), Best Editor for Sanjib Gogoi (Noi Kotha), Best Sound Designer for Debajit Gayan (Kangbo Aloti), and Best Screenwriter for Doren Naorem (The Check Post).

Phouoibee received the Jury Special Award, while Laininghal Naoria Phullo earned a Special Mention.

The closing ceremony also featured a masterclass by Alexander Leo Pou and was attended by members of the organising committee and the film fraternity.

The festival aims to promote films marked by aesthetic and technical excellence with strong social relevance, while deepening appreciation of the Northeast’s diverse cultural heritage and strengthening a more inclusive regional film industry.