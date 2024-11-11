NEHU VC’s residence placed under police protection after attack

Security personnel from Meghalaya Police were deployed at the residence of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) vice chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla after violence was reported on Saturday night.

Shillong, Nov 11:

Security personnel have been posted at the bungalow to provide protection to the vice chancellor and public property. "This is a crime scene," a security official was heard saying while stopping students trying to enter the bungalow to meet the vice chancellor.

According to officials, stones were pelted at the residence resulting in damage to the bungalow and a vehicle and some cables behind the bungalow were found burned.

Meghalaya Police is investigating the incident. Security officials were seen arguing with students who were trying to enter the bungalow and find the vice chancellor, who has not been seen ever since the students wanted to confront him.

"We want an undertaking from the organisers of the protest that there would be no violence, no damage to public property or threat to a person's life and we would leave," a security official was heard saying to the agitating students.

The students have been demanding the removal of four officials from the university, alleging that they are inefficient in conducting their responsibilities.

Currently, the students have escalated their demand wanting the removal of the vice chancellor too. Shukla said that an emergency meeting of the Executive Council to find a solution to the crisis was disrupted.

The vice chancellor has also appealed to the students to stop their hunger strike and come forward for dialogue. Governor CH Vijayashankar, who is the chief rector of the university, has assured to mediate to resolve the crisis.

The State Government has also assured that it would try convening a meeting this week between the agitating students and the vice chancellor to find an amicable solution to the crisis.

Moreover, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on social media that he has briefed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the current crisis and urged him to find an "amicable solution to the issue.”





By-

Correspondent