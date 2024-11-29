NEHU VC seeks security from Centre to return to duties amidst protests

Shillong, Nov. 29: Amid stiff opposition to his return to office voiced by several quarters, the incumbent Vice Chancellor of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, has sought adequate security from the Centre to resume his duties on December 2.

In a letter submitted to the Principal Secretary in charge of Higher Education, Government of India, Prof Shukla said, "My leave concludes on 29.11.2024, and I will resume my duties at NEHU on 02.12.2024."

He alleged, "It has come to my attention that certain miscreants from various associations of the university, through the in-charge vice chancellor, are unlawfully managing campus operations, daily life and issuing unauthorised orders and circulars. In light of the prevailing conditions on the NEHU campus, I kindly request adequate security support from the Central Government, as the security provided by the State Government has been insufficient. This deployment will not only ensure my safety but will also contribute to the overall security of the NEHU campus and its employees."

The VC stated that he had submitted a response addressing all four queries raised by the Ministry of Education on November 23.

Giving a brief report, Prof Shukla said, "The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), supported by the NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) headed by Prof Lakhon Kma have created disruptions on campus since 25th Oct 2024."

He alleged that the NEHUTA created a scene just before the start of the 113th meeting of the Academic Council on October 25.

"After that, they forcefully entered the office of Registrar and Deputy Registrar thrashed them out and locked their respective offices. They also entered forcefully into the office of the VC, threatening me with the demand for immediate termination of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar. None of the group has given me any representation/complaint in writing to explain the reason for the removal of both officers," Prof Shukla said in the letter.

"Nevertheless, I tried to explain the official procedures to them and assured them that I would initiate appropriate action to resolve the matter and deflate the situation. As per their demand, I have also nominated a Pro-VC, one for each NEHU campus, and sought the approval of EC as per the approval of EC as per the provisions in the NEHU Act 1973," the VC said, adding, "Despite my best efforts to meet and discuss and come to a solution, NEHUSU and NEHUTA escalated the agitation, put up the 'Dharna' in the form of a hunger strike in front of the VC office, and blocked all the entrance gates of the University. They have not given any written notice about the hunger strike. I informed the local administration about the events, including the DC and SP, along with the DGP and Chief Secretary of the State, and sought their help in ensuring the safety of the NEHU campus."

Prof Shukla added: "Despite that, the two associations assaulted me and threatened me by attacking my official residence. Due to the situation described above and the unrest caused by both associations, the functioning of NEHU has come to a complete standstill. University employees are stopped from performing their duties, and they feel unsafe on campus," he added.

The NEHUSU, NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and KSU have been demanding immediate removal of the NEHU VC. They stated before a two-member committee appointed by the Ministry of Education, that Prof Shukla's return would be unacceptable to them.

- with inputs from news agencies