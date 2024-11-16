NEHU VC on 15-day leave amid students' protest, may extend absence beyond Nov 29

Shillong, Nov 16: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has gone on leave for 15 days from Friday and the senior-most faculty member will take temporary charge of his office.

In a letter to the NEHU Registrar, Shukla said that he is going on leave from November 15 to 29 due to "some unavoidable circumstances".

“I am leaving the campus on earned leave with effect from today i.e November 15... That can be extended further if required. During my absence, senior-most Professor of the University (Prof N Saha or others) shall look after the charge/duties of the Vice Chancellor," Shukla said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Shukla's decision to proceed on leave did not evoke any immediate reaction from agitating students and teachers. Students have been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 5. The teachers and non-teaching staff of the university have extended support to their stir.

Due to the protest, the current academic session of the NEHU has been disrupted. The students are demanding that Shukla step down along with four other officials.

Several measures have been taken to resolve the crisis. The Union Ministry of Education has constituted a two-member committee to probe allegations of administrative irregularities in the university.