NEHU suspends Dean Prof. Saha following CBI arrest in bribery case

Shillong, June 21: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Friday suspended Prof. Nirmalendu Saha, Dean of the School of Life Sciences, following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on bribery charges.

Prof. Saha was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹3.43 lakh. He was arrested along with Pranjal Sharma, a businessman from Guwahati, as part of a CBI operation. The arrest reportedly took place at the Gauhati University Guest House on June 12.

“As per university rules, a faculty member is deemed suspended after being in CBI custody for more than 48 hours. Following official communication from the CBI, the university has issued a suspension order to Prof. Saha,” the NEHU Public Relations Officer said in a statement.

The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) expressed deep concern over the incident. NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma remarked that the arrest of Prof. Saha, the university’s senior-most professor, has significantly damaged the reputation of both the association and NEHU.

“This incident comes at a time when NEHU is already facing public criticism due to an ongoing unresolved crisis,” Kma said, urging the CBI to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

The CBI had registered a case on June 11 against Prof. Saha and Pranjal Sharma. According to the agency, the accused were involved in corrupt and illegal practices to secure undue advantages in the awarding of supply orders for scientific equipment, laboratory materials, and the clearance of related bills.