Need to have to have a ‘result-oriented’ approach to war on drugs: Arunachal HM

Itanagar, Apr 3: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday advised the North Eastern Regional Youth Commission (NERYC) to have a “result-oriented” approach in their campaign against drug abuse.

The Minister made the suggestion during the launch of an anti-drug campaign which is being organized by the NERYC, the official youth organization of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of North East India, in collaboration with the Itanagar Diocese here today, an official release said.

During the brief discussion on the drug scenario with the NERYC team, which was led by Ringu Tina, zonal youth president, Itanagar Diocese, the Minister pointed out that creating awareness alone cannot eradicate the drug problem unless it is backed by consistent efforts to have positive outcomes.

The visiting team informed the Minister about the establishment of a drug rehabilitation center at Dobum village, Banderdewa under the Itanagar Diocese, and proposed another rehabilitation center at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

“Everyone should rise above their religious affinity and come together to fight against drugs on humanitarian grounds,” said the Home Minister while appreciating the efforts of the Itanagar Diocese.

Also stating that the state government has already made a stand of zero-tolerance against drugs, the Minister assured required assistance and support to the NERYC in its anti-drug campaign, the release added.