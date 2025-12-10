NEC releases Rs 56-Cr for Northeast, completes key projects in Nagaland, Mizoram

Dimapur, Dec 10: The North Eastern Council (NEC) disbursed over Rs 56.22 crore in November to support development programmes, cultural initiatives, livelihood projects, and research activities across all eight Northeastern states, according to updates from the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and the NEC Secretariat in Shillong.

Of the total funds released, Nagaland received Rs 4.78 crore, earmarked for programmes that strengthen heritage and cultural centres, youth and sports infrastructure, and initiatives promoting indigenous traditions, tourism, and local enterprise.

The NEC said that its funding continues to support priority sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture and allied activities, skill development, education, innovation, and livelihood enhancement.

Two major Nagaland projects were also completed in November.

The first is the Rain Water Reservoir for Fire Safety and Skill Training Centre, sanctioned in March 2023 at a cost of Rs 3.81 crore. It aims to significantly enhance fire safety and disaster-response capabilities, especially along Nagaland’s inter-state borders.

The project includes rainwater harvesting reservoirs at Dimapur (Assam border) and Khuzama (Manipur border), along with facilities for the Skill Training Centre at Chiechama.

The second completed project is the Bamboo Based Craft Concentration Centre at Sovima village in Chümoukedima, built at a cost of Rs 4.48 crore, aimed at boosting bamboo-based livelihoods and traditional craft skills.

Meanwhile, Mizoram received Rs 9.44 crore, supporting a diverse portfolio of cultural, environmental, agricultural, and sports-related projects. A substantial share of the funding has been allocated to the construction of the Zomi Cultural Centre and preservation of Zomi historical sites in Champhai.

Environmental restoration remains a priority, with funds approved for afforestation initiatives in denuded hill areas of Champhai district, intended to restore ecological balance and strengthen climate resilience.

In agriculture, the NEC has sanctioned programmes to enhance the economic value of areca nut plantations in Kolasib and Mamit districts by improving productivity, processing, and market linkages.

Additional projects include the construction of an auditorium in Bethel Veng, Champhai, and the upgrade of sports infrastructure at the Ngopa playground in Saitual district.

The NEC stated that it continues to closely coordinate with state governments to ensure timely implementation of community infrastructure, cultural preservation, afforestation, health support systems, agricultural value-chain upgrades, and sports development.

These efforts, it said, remain central to achieving balanced, sustainable growth across the Northeast.