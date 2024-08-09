NE to get 10 X-Band Doppler Weather Radars to boost weather forecasting

weather forecasting and monitoring capabilities, the government of India has initiated the purchase and installation of ten X-Band Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs).

Guwahati, Aug 9: To boost

These advanced radars will be installed in the northeastern states of India and the Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh.



This comes after Union Minister Dr. Rajendra Singh announced the project in the Rajya Sabha recently.



According to the Union Minister, these radars will be stationed in Assam’s Guwahati, Dhubri, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Silchar; in Mizoram’s Aizawl; in Nagaland’s Dimapur; in Manipur’s Imphal and Mandala Top; and in Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.



The minister expressed confidence that radar technology will be instrumental in improving weather forecasting in the Himalayan region known for its sudden and severe weather changes, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing disaster preparedness and providing accurate weather information to the citizens in these areas.



The installation of these radars is part of a larger initiative by the centre to bolster the nation’s meteorological infrastructure. This will contribute to more effective disaster management, potentially saving lives and minimising property damage during extreme weather events.



Notably, torrential rain has wreaked havoc in several parts of Assam in July and August.



Earlier on August 5, an hour of incessant rains lashed Guwahati, bringing it to a grinding halt.



The deluge has left several areas, including Rukminigaon, Chandmari, Anil Nagar, and the precincts of Zoo Road, submerged, causing significant distress to residents and commuters.



Commuters were stranded on roadsides and flyovers, unable to navigate the waterlogged streets.



The majority of Guwahati's roads saw similar scenes, with many abandoning their vehicles in the middle of the streets due to the escalating water levels.



The persistent problem of poor drainage systems in the city has once again been highlighted by this latest bout of severe flooding, leaving residents and officials scrambling for solutions as Guwahati remains under water.

