NE tightens surveillance of online content after Pahalgam attack; 25 held across 3 states

Guwahati, Apr 27: In the wake of the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, police forces across the northeastern states have intensified their crackdown on provocative and "anti-national" content circulating on social media.

Officials confirmed on Sunday that at least 25 individuals — including a sitting MLA, a government employee, a retired teacher, a student leader, and a lawyer — have been arrested or questioned over their online activities in Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

Of the 25, 16 were from Assam, including All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam, followed by eight in Tripura and one in Meghalaya.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on social media said that three more people – Dadhichi Dimple alias Dimple Bora, Tahib Ali and Bimal Mahato – were arrested on Sunday from Golaghat, Tamulpur and Udalguri police station areas, respectively.

On the other hand, Tripura police reported the arrest of a retired teacher and a student leader, with six others under surveillance or questioning for allegedly inflammatory posts.

While in Meghalaya, 30-year-old Simon Shylla was arrested for posting "anti-national content", with charges ranging from criminal conspiracy to promoting religious enmity.

Police authorities in various northeastern states have asked the people not to make any controversial or anti-national comments on social media relating to religion or sensitive matters, which might create ethnic or law and order problems.

The police authorities also told the people that stringent legal action would be taken against those involved in such activity.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Police, issuing a proactive advisory, cautioned the public that anti-national forces are actively attempting to spread misinformation and communal propaganda through social media, particularly after the terror attack.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and not fall prey to divisive narratives, reiterating that many misleading posts may originate from across the border.

Reportedly, a lot of the posts on these social media platforms originate from handles run from Pakistan or their agents, the police advisory said, adding that subsequently these posts are even downloaded and shared by the innocent public.

-IANS