NE is paradise for tourists; it offers unique treasures unmatched anywhere else: Vice President

Itanagar, Dec 1: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that the North East is streaming fast into national life, with 17 airports, 20 waterways, and deep digital penetration.

Addressing a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Dhankhar said the region's organic and natural farming offers a model for other states, and its indigenous resources like bamboo, rubber, and silk present enormous market opportunities. He lauded the State's progress and its contributions to India's unity and prosperity.

Hailing the pristine beauty and tribal culture of the Northeast, the vice president said, "This place is a paradise for tourists. The entire Northeast offers something that is not available on the planet, and the impact is being felt. Only last year, 1.19 crore tourists feasted themselves on the pristine beauty of this region, as well as its rich culture."

He said that the Act East Policy has elevated the Look East Policy to a functional and transformative level. He remarked, "The Prime Minister took the vision of Look East to the next level, a more functional level that could affect ground realities and be transformative, and that was the Act East Policy."

On India's democratic ethos, Dhankhar, also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, expressed his concern over disruptions in legislative functioning, stating, "We cannot afford this kind of spectacle in a country that is the mother of democracy, the largest democracy. How can we go against the spirit of the Constitution? How can we afford to walk out of our obligations?" The Vice President added, "Our political parties must understand that ultimately the interest of all converges in a nation prospering and nationalism blossoming. We cannot, under any situation, keep any interest above our national interest. Nation is first; unity of the nation is first."

He also reminded us of the importance of being "vocal for local," stating, "Be vocal for local employment opportunities will be generated, foreign exchange will be saved, and entrepreneurship will blossom. We cannot afford to import items that are made in this country, from carpets to furniture, electronics, toys, kites, diyas, and candles." Arunachal Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Speaker Tesam Pongte also spoke on the occasion.





