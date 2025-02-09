NE is India’s ‘heart’, says Union Minister, stresses inclusivity with rest of country

Guwahati, Feb 9: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy has declared that the Northeast is not just a part of India, but its "heart”.

Speaking at the Student Experience in Interstate Living (SEIL) - ABVP Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra in Mysuru on Saturday, the Minister highlighted the significance of fostering national unity and cultural exchange between the Northeastern and the rest of the country.

“The Northeast is not just a part of India but it is the heart of India. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every citizen feels included and valued," said Kumaraswamy, stressing the importance of inclusivity.

Over 216 students from all seven northeastern states took part in the event, promoting national unity and cultural exchange.

Kumaraswamy also highlighted the Northeast’s rich cultural and historical heritage. He reminded the gathering that it was in Moirang, Manipur, that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army hoisted the Indian flag in 1944, marking a significant chapter in India’s independence struggle.

Additionally, the region’s critical role in India’s tea industry and its vibrant 166 ethnic groups were also discussed.

However, Kumaraswamy acknowledged the challenges the region has faced, including geographical isolation, illegal infiltration, and gaps in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

“The Northeast has contributed immensely to our country, yet it has often remained distant in the minds of many in the rest of India. This needs to change,” he urged.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the region, Kumaraswamy highlighted the shift from the ‘Look East Policy’ to the ‘Act East Policy,’ which has significantly boosted economic growth, connectivity, and infrastructure development in the region.

He further praised Modi for recognising the region’s potential and for his efforts to enhance economic opportunities and strengthen national security in the area.

Kumaraswamy also honoured his father, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, for his pioneering efforts in advancing the Northeast’s development.

He recalled that Deve Gowda was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the region, unveiling a historic Rs 7,503.51 crore package to address its developmental challenges.

“The Northeast is integral to India’s growth story, and it’s essential that we continue to focus on its progress and development,” concluded Kumaraswamy.

With inputs from IANS