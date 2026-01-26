NE heritage keepers Hally War, Yumnam Jatra Singh, Techi Gubin get Padma Shri

Shillong, Jan 26: At 67, Hally War has stitched roots and time together to bridge distant communities, and his patience and dedication have now been recognised with the Padma Shri award.

War, a resident of Siej village in Sohra, has devoted most of his life to crafting living root bridges, locally known as Jingkieng Jri, on the southern slopes of the Khasi Hills. He has painstakingly guided and woven the aerial roots of the Ficus elastica (rubber fig) tree into sturdy bridges in and around his village and is now passing on the knowledge to younger generations.

One of the bridges crafted by War is the Umkar Living Root Bridge over the Umkar river in Siej village. He is also building another bridge above it, creating a double-decker structure, which is currently under construction.

“I am very happy to receive the Padma Shri,” War said through his son, Mac Donald Khyllep, who added that his father has dedicated more than 50 years to nurturing and shaping these bridges.

The art of creating living root bridges is undocumented, with the knowledge passed down orally from generation to generation. War said he first learned the craft from his grandfather and later from his father.

The living root bridges are currently on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage sites and may be included in the main list in the future. These bridges continue to grow over time, with some estimated to be more than 500 years old, and have become a major attraction for tourists.

Unique to this region, these bio-engineered bridges reflect indigenous knowledge developed over generations. There are an estimated 100 such bridges spread across the Khasi and Jaintia hills, serving as vital connectors in difficult terrain, while many have also emerged as key tourist attractions.

The posthumous conferment of the Padma Shri on eminent Nata Sankirtana guru Yumnam Jatra Singh has been hailed as a fitting national recognition of his lifelong contribution to Manipur’s cultural heritage.

Late Jatra Singh, who also served as a visiting guru at the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA) till his last breath, passed away at the age of 102 on October 11 last year at his residence here.

Born on September 10, 1923, to late Tomba and late Thaballei Devi at Tendonyan Awang Leikai in Imphal West district, he spent his life devoted to the practice, preservation and propagation of Nata Sankirtana. He was residing at Thangmeiband Leirenhanjaba Leikai at the time of his death.

An acclaimed exponent of Nata Sankirtana, the late guru performed extensively across India and abroad. He received several honours at the State, regional and national levels for his contribution to the classical tradition.

His major awards include the Nata Bhushan (2008) conferred by the Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Imphal; the Manipur State Kala Akademi Award (2013); the Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award (2023); and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cultural Forum, Manipur, and many others.

Reacting to the Padma Shri honour, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh shared a photograph of the late guru on social media platform X and wrote, “The posthumous conferment of the Padma Shri upon late Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh is a profound recognition of his unparalleled contribution to Manipur’s cultural heritage. His life was devoted to the service of Nata Sankirtana, nurturing its spiritual essence and passing it on to younger generations with humility and devotion. This national recognition stands as an eternal acknowledgement of his selfless service to Manipur’s cultural soul.”

Arunachal Vikas Parishad president Techi Gubin, who was named for the Padma Shri award on Sunday in recognition of his distinguished contribution to social service, said people should work selflessly for the betterment of society.

Gubin is among 54 recipients named for Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

The 62-year-old retired as the chief architect of Arunachal Pradesh in 2024 and had also served as the director of housing in the state government. He hails from Kebi village in Shi-Yomi district of the northeastern state.

Besides serving as the president of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad, he is the national vice president of RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

The soft-spoken social worker, who is presently on tour in West Bengal, said the announcement came as a surprise and that he had not expected the honour.

“I have just received the news from Delhi that my name has been selected for the Padma Shri Award 2026. It is a complete surprise for me. I do not know who recommended my name,” Gubin said.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked the Union government, the state government and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“I have been engaged in social work since childhood. I do not work for money. Whatever I do is to bring happiness to people. I do this work because I enjoy it, and I will continue to serve society as long as I live,” he said.

Gubin urged people to work selflessly for the welfare of society.