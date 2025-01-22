NE direct selling market soars with 16% growth, hits Rs 1,854 Cr in 2022-23

Guwahati, Jan 22: Northeast, with nearly 16% growth in direct selling, is poised to fly higher as all eight sister states registered a leap jump in sales, adding Rs 255 crore from the previous year to cross Rs 1,854 crore in the year 2022-23, the Indian Direct Selling Association disclosed in the 2nd Northeast Direct Selling Conference and Expo organised in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The region, which accounts for 8.7% of the Rs 21,282 crore national turnover of the direct selling industry (DSI), provides self-income opportunities to over 4.2 lakh direct sellers, the IDSA said, and added that Assam, being the 9th largest direct selling market in the country, rules the roost with Rs 1,009 crore in sales, 13% YoY growth, and a 4.7% national market share, supported by over 2.4 lakh direct sellers.

Combined, the other seven states contribute Rs 845 crore: Nagaland Rs 227 crore, Mizoram Rs 156 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 78 crore, Tripura Rs 72 crore, Meghalaya Rs 19 crore, and Sikkim Rs 5 crore. Notable growth rates were seen in Mizoram (31%), Sikkim (25%), Nagaland (22.7%), and Manipur (20%). The industry contributes around Rs 300 crore annually to the exchequer of northeastern states, reinforcing its role in the region's development, the IDSA highlighted.

Vivek Katoch, Chairman, IDSA, said, "Northeast continues to be among the key and priority markets for the DSI. The growth figures clearly reflect that it is poised for new horizons, reaffirming the relentless hard work of direct sellers. The industry, growing at more than 12% at the national level, has provided self-employment for nearly 86 lakh Indians.

The IDSA member companies can confidently lay claim to successfully protecting consumer interests as well as those of over 4.2 lakh direct sellers in the region. He said 10 states, including Assam, so far have established monitoring committees in line with rules.

By

Business Reporter