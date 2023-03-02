84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

NDPP-BJP gets majority in Nagaland Assembly, wins 33 seats

By PTI
NDPP-BJP gets majority in Nagaland Assembly, wins 33 seats
X

Photo: Meta

Kohima, Mar 2: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance got majority in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly by winning 33 seats on Thursday, election commission said.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 21 seats while its alliance partner got 12 seats, the EC said.

The NDPP-BJP had fought the elections on 40:20 seat sharing arrangement.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
NDPP-BJP gets majority in Nagaland Assembly, wins 33 seats

Kohima, Mar 2: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance got majority in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly by winning 33 seats on Thursday, election commission said.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 21 seats while its alliance partner got 12 seats, the EC said.

The NDPP-BJP had fought the elections on 40:20 seat sharing arrangement.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X