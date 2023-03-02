NDPP-BJP gets majority in Nagaland Assembly, wins 33 seats

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kohima, Mar 2: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance got majority in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly by winning 33 seats on Thursday, election commission said.
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 21 seats while its alliance partner got 12 seats, the EC said.
The NDPP-BJP had fought the elections on 40:20 seat sharing arrangement.
