NDPP-BJP ahead in 14 seats in Nagaland, Rio leading in Northern Angami II seat

Kohima, Mar 2: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance was ahead in 14 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election while the RPI(A) was leading in two seats, as per early trends, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots.

The EC said the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was leading in 11 seats and and BJP in 3. The NDPP-BJP had contested the elections on a 40:20 seat sharing basis.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading in the Northern Angami II seat over his nearest rival Seyievilie Sachu of the Indian National Congress by over 3,709 votes, the EC website said.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) was leading in two seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead in two and National People's Party in one.

Independent were leading in two seat, JD(U) was ahead in one seat.