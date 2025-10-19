NDPP and NPF unite to form a single regional front for Naga Aspirations

Dimapur, Oct 19: The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland unanimously agreed to merge with the Naga People’s Front (NPF), at its sixth general convention in Kohima on Saturday.

The NDPP extended its unwavering support to the leadership of party president Chingwang Konyak and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and endorsed them in ensuring a smooth transition of the merger with the NPF.

Attended by the rank and file representing all levels of the NDPP in the State, the convention deliberated on the offer of the NPF to merge the two political parties and come together as one under the banner of the NPF to consolidate and have only one regional political party in Nagaland.

A four-point resolution was adopted at the meeting, with the NDPP welcoming and accepting the offer of the NPF to amalgamate and merge as one regional political party in the greater interest of the Naga cause and the Naga people.

“The unconditional offer of the NPF is a mature and well-calibrated move in working towards having a strong and unified regional political party in the State under the banner of the NPF, one of the oldest regional political parties in the country and the members of the NDPP look forward to working together,” the resolution read.

According to the resolution, the NDPP comprising regional-minded people, is confident that the merger with the NPF would further strengthen and carry forward the ideals of a regional political party in working towards resolving the age-old Indo-Naga political issue and, at the same time, continue to be the voice of the Naga people.

It said the merger of the two regional political parties in the State would only help in further cementing the dreams and aspirations of a vibrant and developed people.

It was resolved that the NDPP continued to stand firm in its commitment to the Naga people to work tirelessly in achieving “our aspirations” of moving “towards a state of excellence and those commitments will only be further strengthened under a unified banner of a singular regional political party in the State”.