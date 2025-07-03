NDDB to form milk unions across Arunachal river basins to boost dairy sector

Itanagar, July 3: The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will establish milk unions and milk federations in Arunachal Pradesh to promote the dairy sector.

Five milk unions corresponding to five river basins of the state has been planned to start initially with Lohit, Namsai and Lower Dibang Valley districts of the Lohit River basin, NDDB Kolkata regional head S Roy said on Wednesday, during a training for enumerators and supervisors at Chowkham circle in Namsai.

He said similar efforts will be made to form milk unions in Siang, Subansiri, Kameng and Tirap basins.

At the apex level, these milk unions will form a “milk federation” of the state, he said, adding that it will open up new opportunities in the dairy sector as well as other allied activities.

State Animal Husbandry Veterinary and Dairy Development director D Longri stressed on timely completion of the survey work and fixed the deadline for Lohit basin on July 31, 2025.

He lamented that few districts despite having huge dairy potential have not made any effort to establish dairy cooperative societies.

It has left Arunachal behind under the White Revolution 2.0, the official said.

As the formation of a milk union covering Lohit, Namsai and Lower Dibang Valley would be a guide for other unions, Longri directed district veterinary officers to attach top priority to the survey and ensure timely completion.

PTI