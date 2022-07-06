84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

NDA's presidential nominee Murmu visits Arunachal to garner support for July 18 polls

By Correspondent
NDAs presidential nominee Murmu visits Arunachal to garner support for July 18 polls
X

Itanagar, Jul 6: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Arunachal Pradesh to garner support for the ensuing presidential polls, scheduled to be held on July 18 next.

Party sources said Murmu, the former governor of Jharkhand, had a closed door meeting at the State Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall in Itanagar with the MPs, MLAs and Ministers of the ruling BJP and the NDA allies - National's People's Party and Janata Dal (United) seeking their support for the forthcoming election.

When asked for her comment about Arunachal Pradesh by the waiting journalists outside the meeting hall, the NDA's presidential nominee hailed the tribal-dominated state, saying, "It was very nice to come to Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal is a very beautiful state."

Murmu, who was accompanied by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, Assam MP Rajdeep Roy and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, was received by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, BJP's State president Biyuram Wahge and others at the Raj Bhavan helipad.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote, "Glad to have received Hon Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, NDA's candidate for upcoming Presidential election; Hon Min Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji & Smt @PratimaBhoumik ji; Hon MP Shri @drrajdeeproy ji & BJP Spokesperson Shri @sambitswaraj ji at Raj Bhawan helipad. My best wishes to her."

Senior BJP leader and Dy CM Chowna Mein, who also spoke in the closed-door meeting, later in a social media post wrote: "I extend my heartiest thanks to HPM Shri @narendramodi ji, President @BJP4India Shri @JPNadda ji & all the NDA alliance partners for supporting the candidature of Hon'ble Smt Droupadi Murmu ji for the Presidential Election. We assured 100% support and vote from Arunachal Pradesh."

Sources said that the value of vote of a Member of Parliament is 700, while that of a Member of Legislative Assembly is 8. It requires a mention that Arunachal Pradesh has three Members of Parliament – two in the Lower House and one in the Upper House. In the 60-Member Assembly, the BJP has 48 members, while NDA partners – NPP and JD(U) have four and one respectively. Congress has four legislators. The House also has three Independents.

A tribal leader from Odisha, Murmu, pitted against the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, if elected, will be the first tribal woman President of India.

Talking to reporters at the sidelines of the meeting, Arunachal Pradesh BJP spokesman Dominic Tadar extended the party's best wishes to the NDA nominee for the upcoming presidential polls.

Applauding the NDA's decision to nominate Murmu as the presidential nominee, he said the BJP-led NDA headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has farsightedly envisaged a compassionate Indian society by choosing a tribal candidate, for the first time ever, to occupy the highest position of the country.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Next Story
Similar Posts
Eastern Air Command Air Marshal visits Assam, Arunachal
6 July 2022 9:39 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 6: Commanding in Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik of the Eastern Command was on a two-day...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NDA's presidential nominee Murmu visits Arunachal to garner support for July 18 polls
6 July 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 6: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s presidential candidate Droupadi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mizoram logs 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,29,439
6 July 2022 6:43 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 6: Mizoram on Wednesday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, 47 less than the previous day,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mizoram reports 23% COVID positivity rate, new cases at over two-month high
5 July 2022 7:43 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 5: Mizoram on Tuesday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meghalaya CM for use of Khasi and Garo languages in Assembly
5 July 2022 6:29 AM GMT

Shillong, Jul 5: Seeking to promote the use of local languages in the Assembly, Meghalaya Chief...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Senior BJP leaders to attend Tripura state executive meeting
2022-07-04T19:30:28+05:30

Agartala, Jul 4: Senior BJP leaders including national general secretary Ajay Jamwal and Tripura...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NGO to transform Nagaland into fruit hub of India
4 July 2022 10:51 AM GMT

Kohima, Jul 4: An NGO under its ambitious mission 'Trees for Wealth' has set a target to transform...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meghalaya and Assam Police rescues mother child from abductors in Dhubri
4 July 2022 10:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 4: In a joint operation conducted by the Meghalaya Police and the Assam Police, a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura on July 5
2022-07-03T19:31:07+05:30

Agartala, Jul 3: BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Tripura...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Horticulture board project to enhance queen pineapple production in Tripura
3 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 3: The National Horticulture Board (NHB) has initiated several measures to make...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Security Forces recovers weapons from Mizoram's Lunglei
3 July 2022 6:06 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 3: Troops of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered weapons and warlike stores in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

TET qualified candidates would be appointed in phased manner: Tripura Education Minister
2022-07-02T16:31:28+05:30

Agartala, Jul 2: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday assured a delegation of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC stays Meghalaya HC order to dismantle coke plants
2022-06-30T19:30:42+05:30

New Delhi, Jun 30: The Supreme Court has stayed Meghalaya High Court's order to dismantle the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NDAs presidential nominee Murmu visits Arunachal to garner support for July 18 polls

Itanagar, Jul 6: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Arunachal Pradesh to garner support for the ensuing presidential polls, scheduled to be held on July 18 next.

Party sources said Murmu, the former governor of Jharkhand, had a closed door meeting at the State Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall in Itanagar with the MPs, MLAs and Ministers of the ruling BJP and the NDA allies - National's People's Party and Janata Dal (United) seeking their support for the forthcoming election.

When asked for her comment about Arunachal Pradesh by the waiting journalists outside the meeting hall, the NDA's presidential nominee hailed the tribal-dominated state, saying, "It was very nice to come to Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal is a very beautiful state."

Murmu, who was accompanied by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, Assam MP Rajdeep Roy and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, was received by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, BJP's State president Biyuram Wahge and others at the Raj Bhavan helipad.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote, "Glad to have received Hon Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, NDA's candidate for upcoming Presidential election; Hon Min Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji & Smt @PratimaBhoumik ji; Hon MP Shri @drrajdeeproy ji & BJP Spokesperson Shri @sambitswaraj ji at Raj Bhawan helipad. My best wishes to her."

Senior BJP leader and Dy CM Chowna Mein, who also spoke in the closed-door meeting, later in a social media post wrote: "I extend my heartiest thanks to HPM Shri @narendramodi ji, President @BJP4India Shri @JPNadda ji & all the NDA alliance partners for supporting the candidature of Hon'ble Smt Droupadi Murmu ji for the Presidential Election. We assured 100% support and vote from Arunachal Pradesh."

Sources said that the value of vote of a Member of Parliament is 700, while that of a Member of Legislative Assembly is 8. It requires a mention that Arunachal Pradesh has three Members of Parliament – two in the Lower House and one in the Upper House. In the 60-Member Assembly, the BJP has 48 members, while NDA partners – NPP and JD(U) have four and one respectively. Congress has four legislators. The House also has three Independents.

A tribal leader from Odisha, Murmu, pitted against the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, if elected, will be the first tribal woman President of India.

Talking to reporters at the sidelines of the meeting, Arunachal Pradesh BJP spokesman Dominic Tadar extended the party's best wishes to the NDA nominee for the upcoming presidential polls.

Applauding the NDA's decision to nominate Murmu as the presidential nominee, he said the BJP-led NDA headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has farsightedly envisaged a compassionate Indian society by choosing a tribal candidate, for the first time ever, to occupy the highest position of the country.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Similar Posts
Eastern Air Command Air Marshal visits Assam, Arunachal
6 July 2022 9:39 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 6: Commanding in Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik of the Eastern Command was on a two-day...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NDA's presidential nominee Murmu visits Arunachal to garner support for July 18 polls
6 July 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Itanagar, Jul 6: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s presidential candidate Droupadi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mizoram logs 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,29,439
6 July 2022 6:43 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 6: Mizoram on Wednesday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, 47 less than the previous day,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mizoram reports 23% COVID positivity rate, new cases at over two-month high
5 July 2022 7:43 AM GMT

Aizawl, Jul 5: Mizoram on Tuesday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meghalaya CM for use of Khasi and Garo languages in Assembly
5 July 2022 6:29 AM GMT

Shillong, Jul 5: Seeking to promote the use of local languages in the Assembly, Meghalaya Chief...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Senior BJP leaders to attend Tripura state executive meeting
2022-07-04T19:30:28+05:30

Agartala, Jul 4: Senior BJP leaders including national general secretary Ajay Jamwal and Tripura...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NGO to transform Nagaland into fruit hub of India
4 July 2022 10:51 AM GMT

Kohima, Jul 4: An NGO under its ambitious mission 'Trees for Wealth' has set a target to transform...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meghalaya and Assam Police rescues mother child from abductors in Dhubri
4 July 2022 10:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 4: In a joint operation conducted by the Meghalaya Police and the Assam Police, a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura on July 5
2022-07-03T19:31:07+05:30

Agartala, Jul 3: BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Tripura...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Horticulture board project to enhance queen pineapple production in Tripura
3 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 3: The National Horticulture Board (NHB) has initiated several measures to make...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Security Forces recovers weapons from Mizoram's Lunglei
3 July 2022 6:06 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 3: Troops of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered weapons and warlike stores in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

TET qualified candidates would be appointed in phased manner: Tripura Education Minister
2022-07-02T16:31:28+05:30

Agartala, Jul 2: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday assured a delegation of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC stays Meghalaya HC order to dismantle coke plants
2022-06-30T19:30:42+05:30

New Delhi, Jun 30: The Supreme Court has stayed Meghalaya High Court's order to dismantle the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X