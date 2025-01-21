NCC Pipe band from Mizoram gears up for R-Day parade after 4-year hiatus

Aizawl, Jan 21: The 20 Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC) pipe band from Mizoram captivated the audience at the DG NCC Camp in Delhi cantonment on Mon- day, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest.

Draped in striking uniforms crafted from Mizoram's traditional "Puan Chei", the band's performance was not just a musical display but a celebration of patriotism and cultural heritage, earning admiration from one of the nation's top dignitaries.

Established on 26 June 2000 at Government Mizo High School, the band originally consisted of 60 cadets affiliated with 20 Mizoram Battalion NCC. Over the years, it has built a legacy, performing in the Republic Day Parade from 2007 to 2017, and again in 2019 and 2021. The band has also earned acclaim by performing twice for former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in January 2014 and clinching the North East Region (NER) band competition title thrice.

Currently, it comprises 24 pipers, 12 side drummers, four tenor drummers, two bass drummers, and three band majors, all selected from the school's junior wing and junior division cadets in Class IX and Class XI.

This year also, the pipe band-comprising 45 cadets (19 girls and 26 boys) is gearing up to march down Kartavya Path for the Republic Day Parade. Under the guidance of three bandmasters, the ensemble includes 26 pipers, 12 side drummers, four tenor drummers, and two bass drummers.

Before their Delhi cantonment performance, the band also played for the Vice President of India, the Chief of Army Staff, and at iconic venues like India Gate and the National War Memorial. The upcoming Republic Day performance will mark their triumphant return to the prestigious stage after four years.