National workshop to highlight status of voluntary blood donation in NE

Silchar, May 15: In a bid to sensitize people on the aspects of blood science and encourage their participation for voluntary blood donation, the Barak Valley Voluntary Blood Donation Forum will organise a three-day North Eastern workshop from May 19.

Karunamoy Paul, general secretary of the Forum told media persons on Sunday "the objective behind organising the North East based national level workshop is to augment the voluntary blood donation and achieve voluntary blood donation by 2025. Apurba Ghosh, secretary general of Federation of Blood Donors Organisations of India is enthusiastically associated with us and will be a part of the mega event. Over 40 resource persons and delegates from different parts of Assam, across North East and even from other parts of the country will attend the event. We are also organising a mega blood donation camp on May 19 as a part of our tribute to the language martyrs. The various blood banks and media houses who have extended cooperation in our endeavour to mitigate crisis of blood would be honoured at the event," Paul said.

He informed that the Forum is also celebrating its 20th year in the journey towards encouraging voluntary blood donation in southern Assam.



Joy Bardia, patron of the forthcoming workshop has urged people from across Barak Valley to join the event and make the cause sucessful. " People of Barak Valley need to realise the importance of voluntary blood donation so that the crisis of requirement of blood units which is often faced amidst critical situations could be addressed and overcome," Bardia maintained.



Sabyasachi Rudra Gupta, chief convener and also convener of the souvenir committee informed that the experts and frontline leaders in voluntary blood donation from across the states will share their experiences and offer suggestions on the Rights of the Voluntary Blood donors , the status of blood donation in North East India and also on the scenario of blood donation during Covid times and beyond etc. during the workshop.



Renowned physician, Dr. Kumar Kanti Das is the president of central committee of the forum and the chairman of the workshop organizing committee. Dr. Manoj Kumar Paul, president of the Cachar district committee of the forum and also the vice-chairman of the workshop organising committee has appealed to the people to join, learn the varied insights of voluntary blood donation and make the event successful.