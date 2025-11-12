National honour for Mizoram's disciplines traffic system at Urban Mobility India 2025

Aizawl, Nov 12: Mizoram's disciplined traffic system often praised by travellers, vloggers, and social media users for its orderliness and civic sense has earned national recognition, with the State receiving a Special Award for Traffic Management at the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference 2025, held at Gurugram, Haryana, from November 7 to 9.

The award was presented by Union Minister Manohar Lal and Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary of the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department, Jacob Lalawmpuia, UD&PA Director, and Town and Country Planning officials - received the award on behalf of the State Government.

Organised annually by the Institute of Urban Transport (India) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the UMI Conference recognises best practices in urban mobility and transport management across the country.

Mizoram's entry for the award was submitted by the Town and Country Planning Wing of the UD&PA Department, which made both a video and PowerPoint presentation on October 16. As instructed by the Award Selection Committee.

The presented highlighted how traffic rules in Mizoram are followed with discipline and patience, how motorists refrain from unnecessary honking, and how drivers maintain smooth flow even in congested areas. It also showcased the effective role of the Coordination Committee on Traffic Management, the efforts of the Traffic Police, and the cooperation of the public-all of which have earned Aizawl the affectionate nickname, 'Silent City' among visitors.

In recent years, Aizawl's calm and orderly traffic has been widely featured in travel blogs, YouTube channels, and national media platforms, where tourists and vloggers have described the city's traffic as "uniquely peaceful" and "a model for the rest of India."

The Award Selection Committee, impressed by Mizoram's model of public discipline and inter-departmental coordination, recommended it for the national recognition.

Expressing gratitude, the Mizoram Government said the honour was a reflection of the people's civic mindedness, the hard work of the UD&PA Department, and the dedication of the Mizoram Traffic Police and Transport Department. "It is through the cooperation and patience of the public that Mizoram could achieve this rare distinction”, it added in a statement.

Zodin Sanga