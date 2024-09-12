Nathu La Day to be renamed ‘Nathu La Vijay Diwas’ from next year: Sikkim CM

Gangtok, Sep 12: On the 58th anniversary of ‘Nathu La Day’, Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that the occasion will be officially renamed as ‘Nathu La Vijay Diwas’ starting next year. The announcement was made during a solemn ceremony at Sherathang War Memorial near Nathu La Pass on Wednesday, where dignitaries, including Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim Biswanath Somadder, and Major General Amit Kabhtiyal of the 17th Mountain Division, gathered to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1967 Indo-China conflict.

Governor Mathur highlighted the significance of the day, calling it a source of national pride. He proposed the creation of a film to commemorate the 1967 victory at Nathu La, which, he believes, would inspire future generations to join the armed forces. He also emphasised the global respect the Indian Army commands, not only for protecting India but also for providing aid to other nations in need.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in his address, emphasised the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who defend India’s borders in harsh conditions. He expressed deep gratitude to the fallen soldiers and announced that ‘Nathu La Day’ will be renamed as ‘Nathu La Vijay Diwas’ to honour their heroic deeds.

Tamang also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his leadership in reopening the historic Silk Route through Nathu La, fostering better relations with China. Additionally, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘Vibrant Village’ initiative, which has brought much-needed development and essential services to remote border areas, enhancing both national security and local communities.

Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder praised the Indian Army's role in safeguarding democracy and emphasised the historic significance of Nathu La Day. He pointed out that the celebration in Sikkim is unique, as it brings together the pillars of democracy—the executive, legislature, and judiciary—in a unified tribute to the armed forces.

The ceremony concluded with tributes to Baba Harbhajan Singh and visits by dignitaries to Nathu La Pass, where they interacted with Army personnel stationed at the border.