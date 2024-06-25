NASA observes rare lightning phenomenon amid Sikkim's monsoon turmoil

Gangtok, June 25: During a period of severe monsoon activity in Sikkim characterised by heavy rainfall, landslides, and floods, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) documented an extraordinary atmospheric event over the Himalayan region on June 18.

In the midst of the turbulent weather, NASA observed blue jets and sprites, rare forms of lightning, illuminating the skies between China and Bhutan. These striking phenomena provided a fascinating contrast to the otherwise grim conditions on the ground.

According to NASA, the sight included gigantic jets, a type of lightning discharge between thunderstorms and the Earth's ionosphere. Captured in a composite image, four long jets were seen shooting up from a thunderstorm towards the Himalayan Mountains within minutes of each other. Gigantic jets, only documented in this century, differ significantly from regular cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning. Their bases resemble cloud-to-above strikes called blue jets, while their tops appear similar to upper-atmosphere red sprites.

Although the exact mechanism triggering gigantic jets is still under investigation, they are known to balance charge imbalances between different parts of the Earth's atmosphere. Observing these jets typically requires viewing a powerful but distant thunderstorm from a clear location.