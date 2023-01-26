Nandita Garlosa unfurls national flag at Cachar on India's 74th Republic Day

Silchar, Jan 25: Along with the whole nation, Assam's Cachar district also celebrated 74th Republic Day on Thursday where state Power Minister Nandita Garlosa formally hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Ground in Silchar.

During the occasion, Garlosa highlighted about the implementation of various development projects and also mentioned that the government has a special look at the border issue, including law and order of the state.

At the end of the program, the event concluded with tableau presentations by various departments of the government, cultural programmes of various language groups and distribution of prizes were also held.