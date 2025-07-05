Namsai to roll out Tai Khamti as 3rd language in schools, govt spaces from August 16

Namsai, July 5: The Tai Khamti language is set to become the third language in all government and private schools, as well as in Buddha Viharas across Namsai, said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on Friday.

Chairing a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Mini Secretariat Namsai, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the language will be taught from the primary to secondary level starting August 16.

Stressing the urgency of the initiative, Mein said, “The loss of a language often leads to the erosion of rituals, traditions, and cultural identity. So, their preservation is a top priority”.

He further asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure the policy’s implementation across all private institutions.

The Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society (TKHLS) has been tasked with the responsibility of printing the Primer for primary level and imparting training to the teachers in local language.

The meeting also resolved to observe “Nadi Utsav” on July 8, during which fish fingerlings will be released into rivers and streams to help replenish freshwater fish populations and restore ecological balance.

As part of ongoing green initiatives, the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign will be launched across government institutions, residents, public spaces, villages, and roadways to promote tree plantation and environmental consciousness.

To further promote Swacchta, one village in each constituency will be adopted as a model under the “Cleanliest Village” initiative, encouraging best practices in sanitation, waste management, and community hygiene.

In response to the growing drug menace, the administration plans to enforce strong preventive and corrective measures with the active participation of CBOs.

Flying squads will also be deployed to check illegal hunting and fishing activities, particularly during night hours to enhance wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Borbeel Lake Restoration Project, with renewed emphasis on timely execution and long-term sustainability.

The meeting was also attended by MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa, ZPC Urmila Mancheykun, ZPM Chongkham, ADCs of Chongkham and Wakro, HoDs, community leaders, Head Bhantes of Namsai, Kherem, and the Golden Pagoda, Members of TKDS, TKSC, TKHLS, ATKSSU, among others.