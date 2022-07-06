Nairobi flies: Insect native to East Africa infects people in Sikkim and surrounding areas

Guwahati, July 6: A small beetle with black and red strips has become a cause of concern for people in Sikkim and adjoining areas as the insect has infected several people in the region.

The bugs have invaded Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) at Majitar and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri. Several students, professors and staffs have reported about infections caused by the insect and some has even left the hostels.

As per reports, around 100 students of SMIT suffered severe skin infections after coming in contact with the insect known as Nairobi flies. Some districts of North Bengal including Siliguri and parts of Bhutan have also suffered from the infection.

The insect is also sometimes referred to as a "dragon bug".

A native of East Africa, the beetle of Paederus genus causes Paederus Dermatitis with burn sensations and blisters when it comes in contact with skin.

According to experts, when in contact with the human body, the insect releases a fluid called pederin that causes irritation and burn and leads to lesions or unusual marks or colouring on the skin. Although the skin begins to heal in a week or two, but some secondary infections can occur, especially if the victim scratches the irritated skin. However, it is not contagious.

Meanwhile, a student of SMIT, who was recently infected by the flies, had to undergo surgery on his hand, said reports.

Study says that the insects breed because of unusual heavy rains and is beneficial to agriculture because they eat crop pests. People are advised not to crush it and to gently brush or blow the insect off their skin to prevent irritation.