Naharlagun police extern 219 ILP violators in statewide enforcement push

Itanagar, June 7: The Naharlagun Police carried out a comprehensive Inner Line Permit (ILP) checking drive across key locations in the capital region on Friday. The drive led to the detection of 219 individuals without valid ILP documents.

The intensified enforcement, conducted in Papu Hills, Naharlagun town, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas, was part of an ongoing campaign to curb unauthorised stay by non-Arunachal individuals in the State.

According to the Naharlagun SP, Mihin Gambo, all violators were properly verified on the spot and subsequently produced before the Executive Magistrate under non-FIR procedures. Following legal protocol, the individuals were externed from the capital region, ensuring that they immediately vacated the area.

In view of the increasing detection of ILP violators within the Itanagar Capital Region, particularly in bustling zones like markets, commercial establishments, and construction sites, the police appealed to the public not to engage outsiders without valid ILP documents and to report any suspected violation to the nearest police station.

The ILP system, mandated under the Bengal East-ern Frontier Regulation of 1873, is a special permit required by non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (non-APST) individuals to enter and stay in the State. It serves to protect the rights, culture, and land of the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Regular ILP enforcement drives will continue in the coming days," the SP said, adding, "All non-APST individuals are advised to carry valid ILP documents at all times and co-operate with the authorities during verification drives."