Nagas should change mindset that women can't be in decision-making bodies: CM

Kohima, Feb 10: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday underlined the need for people of the state to change their mindset that Naga women cannot be in decision-making bodies.

He was speaking at election rallies of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Khonoma and Kohima.

Rio said the party manifesto envisages gender equality and therefore it has fielded two women candidates in Western Angami and Dimapur-III constituencies, giving equal opportunity to women in the highest decision-making body in the state.

He said women are equal partners and they should get every opportunity.

In all, four women candidates have filed nominations for the February 27 elections. Besides the two NDPP nominees, Congress and the BJP have put up women candidates in Tenning and Atoizu seats respectively.

Nagaland has yet to get a women MLA in the 60-member House since its statehood in 1963.

Rio said the final solution to the Naga peace talks is yet to be achieved due to disunity among different groups.

He asserted that the NDPP-BJP alliance will retain power in the state.