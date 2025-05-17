Nagaland’s separate high court project on hold pending Centre’s nod, funding

Kohima, May 17: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has once again voiced the state's long-standing demand for a separate high court, stating that despite repeated appeals, the Centre has failed to provide the necessary financial support.

Speaking at a tree plantation event organised by the High Court Bar Association at the upcoming high court complex in Meriema, Kohima district, Rio expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the Union government.

Currently, Nagaland is served by the Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court. Rio said that although infrastructure for a separate high court has been largely developed—including courtrooms, judges’ residences, and administrative facilities—the state is still waiting for central recognition and funding.

“We have already spent over Rs 214 crore from our limited state resources. To complete the furnishing and staffing, we need an additional Rs 300 crore,” he revealed. Despite personal appeals and meetings with the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and the Chief Justice of India, Rio said the Centre has not extended any grant or financial assistance for the project.

“We will continue to press our demand for a separate high court,” Rio said firmly, adding that the matter was not just about infrastructure but also about providing improved legal access and services tailored to the unique needs of Nagaland.

During his speech, the Chief Minister also underlined the significance of preserving customary laws under Article 371 of the Constitution. He emphasised that customary practices still hold value in local dispute resolution and should complement the formal legal system.

The event was attended by legal professionals and government officials, with Rio urging the legal community to stand united in advocating for the state's rightful share in the Indian judicial landscape.

-PTI