Nagaland's healthcare in crisis: Doctor-population ratio hits alarming 1:4056

Dimapur, Nov 24: Nagaland MLA Dr Sukhato A Sema on Saturday said the State's doctor-to-population ratio stood at 1:4056 as against the WHO's recommended 1:1000, painting a grim picture of the health care sector in the State. He said as per the 2011 Census, Nagaland's population is 19, 79,000 and the strength of doctors in the State should have been 1,979 with the doctor-population ratio at 1:1979 as against the present 1:4056.

Sema stated that the number of government doctors in the State stood at 390 in 2022. He called for a separate recruitment policy for doctors in the State. Addressing the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) annual conference-cum-general body meeting at Chumoukedima, Sema said there should be 29 doctors per 100-bed hospital. Also stating that there are 81 empanelled general hospitals in Nagaland-64 public and 17 private-Sema stressed that the NIDA should meticulously work out the needs of the public in terms of hospitals and their manpower such as doctors, nurses, and paramedical workers.

Further, he said the NIDA should request the Government to provide basic amenities like quarters for medical officers, nursing staff and other paramedical staff in the State, including quarters in the capital Kohima for senior officers.

Sema, who is a former Principal Director of the Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department, pointed out that the NIDA's vision is to provide quality health care that is easily accessible, afford- able and acceptable to all with inclusiveness all round.

Sema said the association should adopt primary healthcare approach based on the principle of equity, cross-sectoral coordination, and community participation.

In his presidential address, Dr Bernard Amer said NIDA's main objective is to develop better public relations and create a good image for providing better health care to the public. During the meeting, a new team of NIDA office-bearers for 2024-26 was announced.

