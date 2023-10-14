Nagaland's first medical college inaugurated in Kohima

Guwahati, Oct 14: Nagaland’s first ever medical college, known as the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), has been inaugurated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the state’s capital, Kohima, on Saturday, in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Reportedly, NIMSR Kohima is affiliated with Nagaland University, which has 100 MBBS seats, of which 85 are reserved for students from Nagaland and 15 for students from other states.

While addressing the gathering, Union Health Minister Mandaviya motivated the students and further stated that they should not limit their scope of research.