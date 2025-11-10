Nagaland–Assam researchers find anticancer promise in Meghalaya forest plant

Kohima, Nov 10: A research team from Nagaland University, the state’s only Central university, has partnered with an Assam-based private university to conduct the first comprehensive scientific study on Goniothalamus simonsii, an endangered and endemic medicinal plant found in the forests of Meghalaya.

Traditionally used by indigenous communities to treat gastrointestinal ailments, throat irritation, typhoid fever, and malaria, the plant has never before been scientifically or pharmacologically studied for its potential medicinal properties.

The Research was led by Dr Mayur Mausoom Phukan, faculty, Nagaland University, with his student Samson Rosly Sangma.

Speaking about this research, Prof. Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University, said, “Nagaland University, in collaboration with Assam’s private University, have undertaken the first comprehensive scientific study on Goniothalamus simonsii, an endangered and endemic medicinal plant native to the forests of Meghalaya.”

The VC expressed hope that through this study, researchers will help to bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern science

Nagaland University officials said that the study provides scientific validation for the plant’s traditional use and reveals that G. simonsii is a rich source of bioactive phytochemicals with potent antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anticancer activities.

Using advanced analytical tools and computational modelling, the team demonstrated how natural compounds from this species interact with cancer-related proteins, offering valuable leads for the development of new, nature-based therapeutic drugs.

The findings were published in October 2025 in a reputable journal. The paper was co-authored by Sangma, research scholar; Dr Phukan, Assistant Professor, Department of Forestry; Dr Pranay Punj Pankaj, Associate Professor, Department of Zoology, Vahshi Chongloi, Research Scholar of the Nagaland University and Dr Dhrubajyoti Gogoi, Assistant Professor of the Assam-based private varsity.

Elaborating on this research, Dr Phukan said, “Our findings reaffirm that India’s rich biodiversity holds untapped potential for modern drug discovery. Goniothalamussimonsii not only offers pharmacological promise but also underscores the urgent need to conserve such endangered species.”

Listed as "Endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), this remarkable plant now faces an urgent need for focused conservation efforts.

IANS