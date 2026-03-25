Nagaland women found dead in Karnataka, harassment allegations surface

Karnataka, March 25: Amid recurring concerns over the safety of Northeastern residents outside the region, another case has come to light, with a 22-year-old woman from Nagaland found dead under suspicious circumstances in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Linsula, was found hanging at her residence in Aravindnagar area of Chikkamagaluru city. According to police, she was employed at a local resort.

Preliminary investigations reportedly pointed out that she had spoken to an individual identified as Kivishe Kinimi for about half an hour prior to the incident.

Police sources further said her personal diary contained references to two individuals, Rajesh and Tejas, whom she had accused of harassment.

A complaint has been lodged at the Basavanahalli police station by Lashila Inchugar, who is associated with the victim, alleging that Rajesh and Tejas had been harassing Linsula.

Based on initial findings, police confirmed that the victim had documented instances of both physical and mental harassment in her diary, reportedly under the pretext of a relationship.

Investigators have taken the diary into custody and are examining its contents as part of the probe.

Officials also noted that Linsula had been shouldering significant family responsibilities, including caring for her parents and managing household needs, and had continued working despite the alleged harassment.

Her family in Nagaland has been informed, while police teams have visited the spot and are pursuing leads to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to her death.

The incident comes against the backdrop of previous cases involving violence against Northeastern residents.

In November 2024, a 19-year-old woman from Assam, Maya Gogoi, was allegedly stabbed to death in a Bengaluru service apartment, with police later arresting her boyfriend in connection with the crime.

IANS