Nagaland welcomes 2024 with prayers for early solution to Naga pol imbroglio

Kohima, Jan 1:Nagaland on Monday welcomed 2024 with special prayers for an early resolution to the decades-old Naga political issue for the peace and progress of the state.

Special prayer services were held in churches across the Christian state. Firecrackers were bursted on the eve of the New Year, which was ushered in at midnight by the ringing of bells.

Many groups and organisations were also engaged in picnics and outings to welcome the new year.

The convenor of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), Rev. Wati Aier, hoped that the negotiating parties of the Naga political talks—the Centre and Naga groups will arrive at a consensus for a solution to the issue.

FNR has played a significant role in bringing about reconciliation between the warring Naga groups since 2008.

Replying to media queries on the recent talks held in Kohima not making any progress, Rev. Aier, the founder of FNR, expressed optimism that the issue can be solved without delay. “I don’t think there is a deadlock, but just that they (the Centre and the Naga groups) might be going through a difficult time... The process is not simple but difficult, as there are hurdles. We should not be discouraged.”

The Naga political issue is considered to be among the longest in the country and the Centre has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGS) since 2017.

Eight years have passed since the signing of the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, with NSCN-IM and another six years have gone by since the inking of the Agreed Position on November 17, 2017 with the WC of NNPGs. As of now, there has been no significant development in the political negotiations between the Centre and Naga groups.

The NSCN-IM has remained adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, as well as the integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides neighbouring Myanmar.

The WC of NNPGs, on the other hand, has expressed its willingness to accept whatever is granted by the Centre for now and continue with the talks.

In the latest development, three Naga nationalist groups—the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) led by Akato Chophy, the NSCN-K led by Khango Konyak and the Naga National Council (NNC) led by Z Royim—have come together and decided to pursue negotiations with the Centre in the new year.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other leaders of the state have extended New Year greetings to the people.

“Welcoming 2024 with hearts full of hope for a joyous and prosperous year ahead. May the new year usher in peace, progress, and happiness to all the people of our beautiful state. Here’s to a new beginning for a wonderful journey that lies ahead of us,” Ganesan posted on ‘X’.

“Time to renew our hope, faith and resilience, as a #NewYear dawns. May we make the most of all that we are blessed with and forge ahead into the New Year with renewed vigour. May we be blessed with progress, unity and success in all our endeavours. #HappyNewYear2024,” wrote Rio.