Nagaland urges revocation of Assam Healing Bill, citing threat to secularism

Kohima, Mar 2: Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang on Friday called for the revocation and abolition of the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, citing concerns over its implications for secularism in India.

During the final day of the budget session, the matter was raised as an issue of urgent public importance under Rule 50.

The deputy CM, Zeliang emphasised on the need for legislators to stand up for their faith and beliefs, particularly in the face of perceived threats. He underscored the constitutional right to freedom of religion enshrined in articles 25, 26, 27 and 28 highlighting the diverse religious landscape of North-east India as a testament to unity in diversity.

Zeliang expressed reservations about the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, arguing that it curtails the religious practices of Christians, specifically targeting healing crusades conducted by Christian missionaries.

He clarified that such practices were not akin to magical or witchcraft-related activities but were manifestations of divine healing power.

Zeliang stressed the autonomy of religious denominations in deciding their rites and ceremonies, asserting that external interference in religious matters was unwarranted.

He urged the Assam government to repeal the bill and stressed the need for the state government to convey its opposition to the Assam Legislative Assembly’s decision.

Meanwhile, BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, noting the scrutiny it had garnered, especially among the 12 BJP members in Nagaland. He emphasised the need for the Nagaland Assembly to provide insights to the Chief Minister of Assam regarding the potential impact on religious freedoms.

Rather than condemnation, Along advocated for diplomatic dialogue, urging the Nagaland government to apprise the Assam government of the concerns and seek a resolution that respects the rights of Christians.

He expressed hope that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would understand Nagaland's perspective, given their amicable relationship with Nagaland chief minister.