Nagaland University scientists develop flexible supercapacitor for wearables, EVs

Guwahati, Oct 7: Researchers of Nagaland University have developed a flexible supercapacitor device capable of powering next-generation wearable electronics, electric vehicles (EVs, and renewable energy systems.

The research was undertaken by Dr Vijeth H, Assistant Professor at the Department of Physics, Nagaland University, who formulated the research idea, methodology and conceptualization, along with Pewe-u Marhu, research scholar, who conducted the experimental works. The findings were published in ‘RSC Advances’, a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The researchers went beyond lab-scale material development and built a working prototype of the flexible supercapacitor, demonstrating its practical viability. While the immediate applications include health-monitoring devices, IoT gadgets, and robotics, the innovation also holds potential for electric vehicles. “Flexible supercapacitors like these could improve regenerative braking systems, provide quick acceleration boosts and extend battery lifespan. Such research could help India reduce dependence on imported batteries while boosting clean energy and storage technologies under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This device combines flexibility, high energy storage and durability, which are critical for future portable and wearable technologies. The study is the first to compare tungsten, vanadium and cobalt doping in molybdenum diselenide for energy storage. Among them, cobalt proved most effective,” Dr Vijeth H said.

The team used a simple, eco-friendly hydrothermal process to synthesize the material, making the innovation scalable for industrial adoption. “This research not only showcases scientific excellence from the Northeast but also strengthens India’s path toward sustainable and self-reliant energy solutions,” Dr Vijeth H added.

Speaking about the research, Pewe-u Marhu said, “The next steps involve optimizing the electrode-electrolyte interface, improving safety with solid-state gel electrolytes and scaling up the process to pilot-level production. Industry collaborations are also being explored to bring the technology closer to commercialization.”

The device, created at the Advanced Materials for Device Applications (AMDA) Research Laboratory in the Lumami campus of the university, uses cobalt-doped molybdenum diselenide, a cutting-edge two-dimensional (2D) material.

The research was carried out entirely at Nagaland University with advanced characterization support from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, through its INUP programme. Funding for the project came from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Government of India.