Nagaland University researchers identify plant compound to heal diabetic wounds

Guwahati, Oct 23: Researchers from Nagaland University (NU) have identified a naturally-occurring plant compound called ‘Sinapic acid’ as a powerful therapeutic agent capable of significantly accelerating wound healing in diabetic conditions.

The research team stated that the discovery marks a major advancement that could result in safe, natural and effective treatments for diabetic wound management. “This is the first study globally to demonstrate that Sinapic acid, when administered orally, can accelerate diabetic wound healing in preclinical models.

The research established that the compound works by activating the SIRT1 pathway, which plays a crucial role in tissue repair, angiogenesis and inflammation control,” said a statement issued by Nagaland University.

The multidisciplinary study involved collaboration between experts from Nagaland University and Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, combining expertise in biotechnology, pharmacology, biochemistry and medical laboratory sciences.

The research was led by Prof Pranav Kumar Prabhakar from the Department of Biotechnology, Nagaland University, and comprised of Rupal Dubey, Sourbh Suren Garg, Navneet Khurana and Jeena Gupta from LPU.

The findings have already been published in Nature Scientific Reports, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal.

Reacting on the study, Prof Jagadish K Patnaik, vice chancellor of Nagaland University said,

“I am delighted to share that a study conducted by our researchers at Nagaland University has identified a natural compound with remarkable potential in the treatment of diabetic wounds. This discovery not only highlights the strength of our scientific community but also reflects our commitment to addressing pressing health challenges through innovation rooted in nature.”

Elaborating on how the research addresses a critical global health challenge, Prof Prabhakar said that diabetes remains one of the world’s most pressing chronic diseases, affecting hundreds of millions globally.

“Among its serious complications is delayed wound healing, often resulting in diabetic foot ulcers, infection and in severe cases, amputation. Existing synthetic drugs have shown limited efficacy and often cause undesirable side effects. We set out seeking a safe, plant-based alternative, exploring how Sinapic acid, a naturally occurring antioxidant found in various edible plants, could accelerate tissue repair, reduce inflammation and promote new blood vessel formation in diabetic wounds,” he added.

Prof Prabhakar further said that the key implications of this discovery include reducing the risk of amputation and accelerating recovery in diabetic foot ulcers and providing an affordable, natural oral therapy, besides improving accessibility for patients in rural and resource-limited settings.

“The research aligns with India’s traditional medicine and nutraceutical innovation goals, offering a safe, sustainable and culturally compatible treatment approach,” the vice chancellor said.

By Staff Reporter