Nagaland Tribes Council urges centre to implement Naga Peace Agreements

Dimapur, Feb 7: The Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) has expressed serious concern over the prolonged delay in implementing the two agreements signed between two Naga groups and the Government of India, leading to mush-rooming of more than 28 groups in the State.

The council alleged that it was causing harm to public life with unlimited taxation, intimidation, and kidnapping for easy money in the name of Naga sovereignty adding to the woes.

The NTC appealed to the Centre to implement the Framework Agreement signed with the NSCN (I-M) in 2015 and the Agreed Position signed with the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in 2017.

In a release, NTC president C Pankathung Lotha and general secretary C Onen Walling expressed dismay that no progress has been made regarding implementation of the two agreements despite the passage of time, leading to frustration and mistrust among the Naga people.

Appealing to the Centre to take immediate action to address this "Naga solution issue", the NTC also urged the NSCN (I-M) to bring the full text of the competency clauses of the Framework Agreement into the public domain so that in the event of any solution being made, it is inclusive, honourable and acceptable to the Nagas. The council further urged all parties to work together for a common goal.

On the issue of the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), the NTC asked the State Government to adhere to the approved RIIN Regulation, with December 1, 1963, as the cut-off year.

The NTC also condemned the proposed scrapping of the Free Regime Movement along the India-Myanmar border which, it said, violates human rights and international law.