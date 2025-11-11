Nagaland to host first regional anti-narcotics meet for Northeast, WB on Nov 13–14

Kohima, Nov 11: Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Tuesday announced that the state police, in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of the central government, will host a two-day Regional Anti-Narcotics Task Force Conference for all Northeastern states, and West Bengal, on November 13 and 14 at Chumoukedima.

Addressing a press conference, the director general of police said that senior officers from the Centre are expected to attend the meet.

"The conference will deliberate on the challenges posed by narcotics trafficking in and from the Northeast, and formulate recommendations for effective implementation and cooperation among states," Sharma stated.

He added that it would also be the first regional conference of its kind in the country under the national 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' mission, focusing on supply reduction, enforcement, rehabilitation, and de-addiction.

On the ongoing recruitment drive for Nagaland Police, the DGP said that the online application portal, which opened on October 6, had its last date of submission extended by 15 days from November 7, to accommodate candidates facing delay in obtaining documents such as indigenous certificates.

Clarifying public concerns about the Rs 300 application fee, Sharma said that registration on the portal is free and valid for all future recruitments, but candidates must pay the Rs 300 fee to be eligible for the examination.

Responding to criticisms over fee collection, the DGP said that while the creation of the recruitment portal cost nearly Rs 40 lakh, there are separate expenses for OTPs, SMS updates, and the three-tier examination process—physical, written, and interview.

"People should understand that we are not making profit. We are actually cutting costs wherever possible, even producing badges in-house to save funds," he said.

Sharma added that the online system had significantly reduced hardship for applicants, saving them travel and accommodation costs that could otherwise exceed Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per person.

To a query about forensic infrastructure, the DGP stated that Nagaland currently has a forensic laboratory in Dimapur, which is "decently placed" to handle around 1,200-1,300 investigation cases per year, though efforts are underway to improve district-level response.

He revealed that proposals will be sent to the state government to enable faster forensic team visits to crime scenes as mandated under the new criminal laws, particularly for cases carrying punishments of over seven years.

ADGP (Law & Order) Sandeep Tamgadge added that the government has approved the procurement of mobile forensic vans for all districts, with work orders already issued.

He said the government is also creating additional posts for scientific officers and assistants to strengthen forensic services.

"The way forward is not merely setting up new labs, but decentralising resources and improving mobility so that forensic support reaches scenes of crime faster," DGP Sharma said.

PTI