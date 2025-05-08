Nagaland to hold second Lok Adalat of 2025 on May 10 across all districts

Dimapur, May 8: Along with the rest of the country, the second quarterly National Lok Adalat (people's courts) for 2025 will be held in all the district headquarters of Nagaland under the aegis of the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) on May 10.

Altogether 11 Lok Adalat benches by the district legal services authorities (DLSAs) will be set up for hearing.

As per provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 read with the National Legal Services Authority (Lok Adalats) Regulations, 2009 in the courts and tribunals, it has been the practice to conduct four National Lok Adalats in a year in all DLSAs under the State Legal Services Authority.

Generally, pre-litigation and pending cases can be taken up for settlement in the National Lok Adalats, which include all type of civil and criminal compoundable cases.

In the first quarterly National Lok Adalat held on March 8, out of a total of 427 cases taken up, 291 matters and disputes were settled and disposed off.

The total amount involved in the settlement stood at Rs 3,87,35,490.

For further information, the people can approach the DLSAs on the district court premises or office of the NSL-SA, Kohima, or dial toll-free NASLA helpline, 15100, or NSLSA helpline number, 9118003453883, or email [email protected].

The disposal data of each DLSA will be uploaded on the web portal of the State authority at nslsa.nagalandgov.in.