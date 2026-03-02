Nagaland teachers’ protest enters Day 3; govt rules out policy bypass

Kohima, Mar 2: The agitation by the Nagaland Government Teachers Association (NGTA) entered its third day on Monday, with protesting teachers reiterating that they will not call off their stir until their demands are addressed by the state government.

Advisor for School Education and SCERT Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said the government remains open to dialogue but will not bypass established procedures or legal provisions.

The protesting teachers, largely from the RMSA 2010 and 2013 batches, are demanding that their salaries be shifted to the State Plan.

Yhome said such a move would have major financial implications and could lead to the State losing over Rs 80 crore in central assistance.

Meanwhile, 2,293 teachers continued their protest outside the Directorate of School Education and stated that they would not move unless their demand is fulfilled.

The Advisor referred to the ad hoc teachers' 2015 batch, stating that 2,483 tutors had been regularised despite being appointed without open recruitment.

Of them, around 1,166 are currently part of the agitation, while only 235 have submitted the required documents for scrutiny by the Personnel & Administrative Reforms (PNR) Department. So far, about 100 cases have been cleared.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling, Yhome said regularisation must comply with legal norms and due process.

Teachers have been asked to submit appointment orders, academic certificates, medical fitness documents and other records for verification, he said, adding that those found with fake or invalid documents would face termination and recovery of salaries.

The Advisor expressed concern that continued protests were affecting government school students, particularly those from economically weaker sections.

While acknowledging that some demands are "reasonable," Yhome maintained that no decision would be taken under pressure and that all matters must follow the rule of law.

Asked how the department is managing the absence of the teachers, he said that while schools are facing a shortage, the available teachers are running the affairs.

