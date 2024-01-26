Nagaland: Six killed; four injured in coal mine accident

Kohima, Jan 26: At least six coal miners were killed and four others were injured during a blast that occurred at an illegal coal mine.

The tragedy unfolded in Nagaland’s Ruchan village, under Wokha district bordering Assam.

As per reliable sources, the incident took place on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. Residents of the village were alerted about the incident around 3:00 p.m.

The accident is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit that sparked the blast at the site when drilling work was in progress.

Meanwhile, the injured patients have been transferred to a private hospital in Dimapur for treatment.