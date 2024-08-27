Nagaland sets 72-hr deadline for NHIDCL to clear debris on NH 29

Kohima, August 27: The Nagaland government has directed the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), to clear of debris along National Highway 29 (NH 29) near Dzüdza village within three days.

Landslides have caused debris to block the highway, disrupting traffic.

In a notice addressed to the Executive Engineer (P) of NHIDCL’s Kohima Regional Office, Commissioner and Secretary Kesonyü Yhome expressed the government's deep concern over the stalled restoration work at the landslide site.

In a letter dated August 26, the government has given NHIDCL a 72-hour deadline to clear and reopen the highway, which serves as a vital lifeline to Kohima and several other districts in Nagaland.

The notice also warned that if NHIDCL fails to meet this deadline, the state government will deploy its own resources to clear the road, with the incurred expenses billed to NHIDCL for reimbursement.

The issue was reportedly discussed at the highest levels during a meeting held on Monday at the Chief Secretary's Conference Hall.

Yhome highlighted that state authorities are taking a serious view of NHIDCL’s failure, alongside its contractors, to clear the debris and reopen this crucial highway.

He further pointed out that this is not the first instance where NHIDCL has fallen short, despite receiving full support from the state machinery and local villagers.

Restoration work at the affected landslide area has been stalled since Sunday.

Following heavy rains that have ravaged many parts of the Northeast, Nagaland has faced significant issues with landslides. The rough terrain, erratic weather patterns, and human activity have exacerbated the situation.

Multiple landslides have occurred across different districts in the state. The landslides at Alahuto in Zunheboto district, Chumoukedima, and most recently near Dzüdza village on NH 29 were caused by heavy rains.

A cloudburst on the night of August 15 worsened the situation, bringing devastation to the people of Nagaland.