Nagaland reservation row: Five tribes intensify statewide protest demanding policy review

Kohima, May 29: Protests by five of Nagaland’s major tribes - Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi - entered a critical phase on Thursday, as demonstrations intensify across the state, demanding a comprehensive review of the state’s 48-year-old job reservation policy.

What began as a coordinated protest earlier, has now grown into a sustained agitation, with rallies and public gatherings continuing in key locations including Kohima, Dimapur, Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Wokha, Chümoukedima, Niuland, and Tseminyu.

Protesters argue that the job reservation policy, introduced in 1977, was only meant to last for ten years but has remained unchanged for nearly five decades without any formal review.

In Kohima, the Angami Public Organisation (APO) led a march in the rain from Phoolbari to the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday to reiterate their demands. A memorandum addressed to the Chief Secretary was submitted, urging the government to either scrap the outdated policy or allocate the unreserved quota exclusively to the five tribes.

Under the existing policy, 25% of posts in non-technical, non-gazetted categories are reserved for seven tribes classified as “educationally and economically very backward.” However, the protesting tribes, who claim to represent over 55% of the Scheduled Tribe population in Nagaland, say the policy now discriminates against the majority.

Despite a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister in September 2024 and a 30-day ultimatum issued in April 2025, the state government has failed to take any action, prompting prolonged protests.

Addressing a gathering, APO vice-president Vikehielie Victor said, “The policy was supposed to be reviewed every ten years starting in 1987. Instead, it was extended indefinitely in 1989 without due process. It is high time the state government took corrective action.”

The protest in Kohima began with a prayer led by Francis P. Kiewhuo, catechist of SFS Church, Kohima Town. The programme was chaired by Diezevisie Nakhro, president of the Angami Students’ Union (ASU), while KT Vile, APO Secretary (Information & Publicity), read out the memorandum.

Earlier, the 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) had warned of intensified agitation if their demands remained unmet. The committee continues to mobilise public support and asserts that the movement will not end until the state initiates a fair and transparent review process.