Nagaland reports 114 wildfires in 75 days; Kohima tops list with 67 blazes

Guwahati, Mar 20: Nagaland has witnessed a staggering 114 wildfire incidents in the past two and a half months, raising serious alarm among residents and officials.

Kohima district alone accounted for 67 cases, underscoring the intensifying threat of forest fires in the region.

Despite tireless efforts by fire personnel, village volunteers, and district authorities, wildfires continue to spread, threatening both forests and residential areas.

One of the most recent incidents was reported in Wokha on March 17 where a wildfire quickly engulfed multiple locations, including the cliff between Humtso and Yikhum village, Humtso-Wokha road, and the PMGSY rest camp.

The Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Department has urged citizens and village councils to take proactive steps to prevent indiscriminate forest burning, often attributed to hunters, campers, and miscreants.

The department also called for strict enforcement of laws to hold perpetrators accountable.

Forest fires have been a persistent issue in Nagaland, with data from previous years highlighting their impact.

Between November 2023 and June 2024, the state recorded 2,609 forest fire incidents, marking a 32.7% decline from the 3,882 incidents reported in the previous season (November 2022 to June 2023).

According to data provided by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a Rajya Sabha reply on July 25, 2024, Nagaland saw its highest recorded wildfire incidents—4,957—during the November 2020 to June 2021 period.

The numbers dipped to 3,471 in the following season before rising again in 2022-23, and then dropping in the current period.

On a national scale, the Forest Survey of India (FSI) detected a total of 2,03,544 forest fires between November 2023 and June 2024, a slight decrease from 2,12,249 incidents in the previous season.

With the wildfire threat persisting, officials are urging stricter fire prevention measures and increased public awareness to protect Nagaland’s forests and communities from further devastation.