Nagaland records ₹8.8 Cr loss in cyber fraud, freezes ₹1.2 Cr in past 3 yrs

Kohima, Jan. 28: In a significant stride against cyber financial fraud, Nagaland Police has revealed that a total of ₹1,20,91,314 has been frozen across 2,006 accounts in the past three years.

This achievement follows the launch of the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Management and Reporting System (CFCFRMS) helpline, 1930.

According to official data, the helpline has received 943 complaints, with reported fraud cases amounting to a staggering ₹8,84,27,305.

The helpline, introduced on February 1, 2022, serves as a essential tool to combat cyber financial crimes in the state.

Since its inception, the helpline has facilitated the freezing of fraudulent accounts and safeguarded funds from further misuse.

Victims who contact 1930 can provide details of the debited or credited accounts, the lost amount, and transaction specifics.

This information enables authorities to act swiftly, freezing accounts or e-wallets linked to fraudsters almost immediately.

Nagaland Police emphasised that the legal mechanism to reclaim frozen funds is available, provided the money is successfully blocked before it is transferred or spent.

Citizens are urged to report incidents promptly by calling 1930 to enhance the chances of recovery.

The state police also advised victims to report cyber financial frauds to the nearest police station for further assistance. “Immediate reporting is crucial to prevent fraudsters from exploiting stolen funds,” a senior official said.

As part of its broader strategy to tackle cybercrime, Nagaland Police had conducted a Consultative Meeting on Cyber Crime Awareness in Kohima in May 2024.

The meeting highlighted the need to educate the public to protect themselves and urged social media influencers to play a responsible role in spreading awareness.

The police reiterated their commitment to keeping pace with cybercriminals’ changing methods and safeguarding citizens’ hard-earned money.