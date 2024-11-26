Nagaland recorded 350 cases of domestic violence in 2023

Dimapur, Nov. 26: Nagaland recorded the highest number of 350 cases of domestic violence against women in 2023, followed by cybercrime or cyber-violence.

Martha R Ritse, secretary in Nagaland's Social Welfare department, revealed this while addressing a programme held on the occasion of the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women at Chumoukedima Town Council hall on Monday.

She said that of all the violence-related cases received over the past 3-4 years in the State, the highest number has been that of domestic violence, as per data from the women's helpline and One Stop Centres.

Ritse said that the second highest number of cases after domestic violence, received at the women's helpline in the past year, was that of cybercrime, or cyber-violence against women. She said that this is a new trend, with increasing use of technology in our daily lives especially among the younger generations. "This data is a very serious and sad reflection of our society," Ritse said, adding that violence against women cannot be tolerated.

Stating that though Nagaland has been observing the event every year, along with the rest of the world, she said that "not much progress has been made over the years in eliminating this menace from the society". She said that although Nagaland has made some progress in preventing and combating violence against women, it has not been able to eliminate it.

Ritse also launched '16 days of activism' against gender-based violence that will end on December 10, and 'Nayi Chetna 3.0' (gender campaign) during the programme held on the theme "Unite to end violence against women".

The programme was organised jointly by the Social Welfare department, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya, Nagaland State Livelihood Mission, and district administrations of Chumoukedima and Dimapur districts.

- By Correspondent