Nagaland: Protest erupts in Kohima after alleged killing of DC’s PA

Nagaland, May 22: A significant protest was staged in Kohima by hundreds of men and women from the Western Angami area, rallying against the alleged murder of Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou, Political Assistant (PA) to the deputy commissioner of Kohima.

The tragic incident, which occurred on May 18, involved a 57-year-old who was hospitalised after he was physically assaulted by two local wrestlers from Kohima Village following a traffic altercation.

Despite medical intervention, Miasalhou succumbed to his injuries the following morning. The Kohima Police registered a criminal case and arrested two individuals, Neizosetuo Kire (24) and Khrietsonyü Whuorie (25).

CCTV footage of the altercation was widely circulated on social media platforms on Tuesday. The video showed the confrontation between the two accused and the victim and his son during a traffic stop at Phoolbari, adjacent to a private hospital.

The protest on Monday condemned the alleged murder of Miasalhou, who was also serving as the president of the Mezomia Mechü Kehou (MMK), a citizens’ forum of Mezoma Village.

A resident of Sechü Zubza, Miasalhou, who was set to retire in the month of June, was laid to rest on Sunday.

In a display of resentment, a peaceful protest was held from Paramedical Junction to the DC office, where the Western Angami Youth Organisation (WAYO) submitted a memorandum.

Other youth organisations, including the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO), Chakhroma Youth Organisation (CYO), Northern Angami Youth Organisation (NAYO), Angami Youth Organisation (AYO), joined the rally to show their solidarity.

The memorandum submitted by WAYO to the Deputy Commissioner insisted on the rigorous application of relevant sections of the law against the accused. The memorandum also stipulated that no bail should be granted to the accused, warning of potential repercussions if any attempts to secure their release were made.

On the other hand, several organisations, including the Kohima Village Council (KVC) and the Kohima Village Youth Organisation (KVYO), condemned the incident, demanding strict legal action against the accused.

Nagaland’s first woman minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse, also condemned the incident.

The Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA), on Tuesday condemned the tragic incident, demanding that justice be delivered.

Meanwhile, a criminal case has been registered U/S 323/325/352/302 IPC in North Police Station.