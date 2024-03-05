Nagaland: Preparations underway for ULB with 33% women reservation  

Kohima, March 5: With the Supreme Court's directive to conclude municipal elections by April looming over Nagaland, preparations to conduct the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls with 33% women reservation, have commenced.

Newly appointed state election commissioner, T John Longkumer, on Monday told reporters about the preparations for the general elections to establish the Municipal and Town Councils in Nagaland. Longkumer informed about the revision of the electoral roll for all 39 municipal and town councils.

The electoral revision process is set to kick off on March 8 with the draft publication of the electoral roll. Subsequently, the period for lodging claims and objections will span from March 11 to 20, with the disposal of claims and objections scheduled from March 21 to 27.

Following this, the period for filing appeals to the respective appellate authorities will run from March 28 to April 3, with the disposal of claims and objections by the appellate authority set for April 4 to 6. Amendments preparation, post the appellate authority's decision is scheduled from April 8 to 10, culminating in the final publication of the electoral roll on April 12.

Longkumer expressed optimism regarding the completion of the electoral process by April in compliance with the apex court's order, citing the enactment of the Nagaland Municipal Act 2023, which followed extensive public consultations between the state government and civil society organisations.

The state election commissioner also informed that a detailed assessment is yet to determine the feasibility of simultaneously conducting the ULB polls with the Lok Sabha election.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of violent protests in 2017 against the ULB elections, sparked by the provision of a 33% reservation for women. These protests resulted in casualties and extensive damage to government property. Notably, several organisations opposed the ULB elections, contending that they infringed upon Nagaland's special provisions under Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

Longkumer emphasised the commission's role in overseeing the electoral process's schedule, highlighting efforts to provide technical assistance through officer training. He also informed that discussions with the Attorney General of Nagaland are ongoing to explore the possibility of seeking an extension from the court in case the designated timeframe is not met.

The Supreme Court, in response to an affidavit filed by the state government last December, mandated the completion of civic body elections with 33% reservation for women by April this year. The court stated that a notice of contempt can be discharged during the next hearing on May 3, as elections are anticipated to conclude by then.

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly's enactment of the Nagaland Municipal Act 2023 in November last year, incorporating 33% women's reservation, prompted the Supreme Court to issue directives for the electoral process's completion by April.