Nagaland Police issue advisory for Travellers to Assam amid MCC

Dimapur, Mar 20: The Nagaland police on Thursday issued a public advisory urging citizens travelling to Assam to exercise caution as the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force in the neighbouring state because of the upcoming assembly election.

In a press note, the police stated that election authorities and law enforcement agencies have intensified surveillance and checking at inter-state borders and other strategic locations to ensure free, fair and transparent conduct of elections.

Several instances have been observed where otherwise law-abiding citizens faced difficulties due to a lack of awareness about election-related restrictions, according to the advisory.

To avoid inconvenience or legal complications, travellers have been advised to adhere strictly to regulations.

Police said key precautions include avoiding carrying excess cash without valid proof, as it may lead to detention or seizure by authorities. Citizens have also been asked to carry proper documentation for valuables such as gold or silver to prevent inquiry or confiscation.

Further, the advisory warned against carrying political or campaign-related materials such as pamphlets and posters without authorisation, stating that such actions may invite legal consequences.

Travellers have also been urged to be prepared for thorough vehicle checking at multiple points and to cooperate fully with authorities by carrying valid identity proof and relevant documents.

The police stated that carrying arms and ammunition without a valid licence and permission is strictly prohibited.

The inter-state boundary stretches for about 512 km, with at least seven districts of Nagaland sharing border with Assam. The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9. Votes will be counted on May 4.





PTI